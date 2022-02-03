Carl Adamec: UConn women come back with Auriemma absent

Feb. 3—Midway through the second quarter of its game with Creighton Wednesday night, the UConn women's basketball team appeared to be headed for a 20-point loss and not a 20-point win.

In a season where just about everything that could go wrong has, the Huskies were taking it to another level. Coach Geno Auriemma did not make it to the sidelines due to a non-COVID related illness. That's never been a problem before since UConn had never lost with associate head coach Chris Dailey at the helm during an Auriemma absence.

But 17 minutes into the game, Dailey's perfect record was about to go out the window along with the Huskies' 168-game conference winning streak. The Bluejays were playing better and harder than the No. 10 team in the country and it was obvious.

"We came out and I thought our defense was good," Dailey said. "They made shots, and they're going to make shots because they're a really good team and a really good 3-point shooting team. We just weren't able to get into any kind of rhythm on the offensive end. But fortunately our defense held long enough and we made the run where we were able to get out in transition some."

UConn scored the last 10 points of the first half to cut a 12-point deficit to two and netted the first eight points of the second half to take a lead it would not relinquish. The Huskies' seniors — Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Christyn Williams, and Evina Westbrook — played like, well, seniors and the freshmen — Caroline Ducharme and Azzi Fudd — grew up a bit.

The largest comeback since it also rallied from 12 down at Oklahoma on Dec. 19, 2018, was complete as UConn ran away and hid in taking home a 76-56 Big East victory over Creighton at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.

"When it was 12, all you're trying to do then is score and get it under 10 before the half," Dailey said. "We talked a lot at halftime that we could maintain our defensive effort and energy the way it was in the first half and just get in a better flow offensively and we felt pretty confident we would have a chance to win the game.

Story continues

"I'm not sure I'd be truthful if I said I thought we would win by 20 at that point, but I can't say enough about each one of our players. I thought Evina knocked in some shots in the first half that kept us in the game. She made some defensive plays that gave us a chance. Christyn after picking up two fouls early, came back in the second half and really gave us a spark. Azzi knocked in a big three, and everybody did something to help."

The Huskies improved to 13-0 under Dailey, a 2019 inductee into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. Eight of those wins have come in the postseason. She guided UConn to two wins in the 2021 NCAA tournament and to the 1989 and 1997 Big East tournament titles. For those scoring at home, that's one more Big East tournament championship than Muffet McGraw won in Notre Dame's 18 years in the conference.

The call to take charge came late on Wednesday as Auriemma spent a good portion of the day with his team.

"We had shootaround and everything was a regular day, and then right before the game he wasn't feeling well," Dailey said. "It was more an abundance of caution, as they say, that we thought it was better that he rest."

Rest assured, Auriemma has to be proud of his seniors the way they responded.

Nelson-Ododa had a height advantage and used it to finish with 17 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists. Williams also had 17 points. And Westbrook played like the Huskies expected her to play all season as she came off the bench to record 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists to only one turnover. Her pace of play gave UConn a boost and she was a plus-24 in her 24 minutes on the floor.

Add on 13 points from Ducharme and 10 off the bench from Fudd and the Huskies (14-4, 9-0 Big East) avoided the race atop the conference standings turning into a three-team scrum.

UConn's winning streak is at a season high five games.

"Credit to them," Creighton sophomore Molly Mogensen said. "They did make a lot of shots but we needed to be better."

The Huskies being better later than never proved to be good enough.

Carl Adamec is a Journal Inquirer staff writer. He has covered the UConn women's basketball team for 33 years.

For coverage of all sports in the JI's 18-town coverage area, plus updates on the UConn women's basketball team and head coach Geno Auriemma, follow Carl Adamec on Twitter: @CarlAdamec, Facebook: Carl Adamec, and Instagram: @CarlAdamec.