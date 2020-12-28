Caris LeVert with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
Caris LeVert (Brooklyn Nets) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/27/2020
Caris LeVert (Brooklyn Nets) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/27/2020
There was a scenario where Haskins could have given Washington fans a gift on his way out of town, but he instead dropped a stink bomb and took the first bus out of D.C.
The San Diego Padres reportedly acquired former Cy Young winner Blake Snell from the Tampa Bay Rays. He was last seen being pulled from World Series Game 6.
Patrick Mahomes has stunned fans time and time again with his no-look throws, but even he had to credit Ryan Fitzpatrick after his game-winner.
Late in Saturday’s game, the Raiders had the ball at the 1-yard line and the Dolphins were poised to let them score a touchdown, but Raiders coach Jon Gruden directed Derek Carr to take a knee to run the maximum time off the clock before kicking a field goal and taking a 25-23 lead. That [more]
Damion Lee hit a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining and Stephen Curry scored 36 points, sending the Golden State Warriors to a 129-128 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night for their first win of the season. With the Chicago defense focused on the sharp-shooting Curry, Lee took a handoff after Golden State inbounded the ball with 5 seconds left and fired from a few feet beyond the top of the 3-point arc. Lee finished with 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting on 3s.
Trevor Matich ripped Dwayne Haskins for his decision to party and violate COVID-19 protocols.
Grayson Allen has long lost the benefit of the doubt in these moments.
Sunday night's game isn't meaningless, but the Packers can no longer clinch the No. 1 seed in Week 16.
Cleveland is still "win-and-get-in" entering Week 17 but it's more complicated
The NFL playoff picture is taking shape. Here’s how it looks after the latest slate of games: AFC 1. Chiefs (14-1) Clinched home-field advantage. 2. Steelers (12-3) Clinched AFC North. 3. Bills (11-3) Clinched the AFC East, owns head-to-head tiebreaker over Steelers. 4. Titans (10-4) Owns the division record tiebreaker over Indianapolis. 5. Dolphins (10-5) [more]
Antonio Brown posted a photo with his quarterback Tom Brady after the Buccaneers clinched a playoff berth on Saturday.
Believe it or not, former Red Sox pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka is still going strong at age 40.
Aaron Rodgers seems to play better as the weather gets worse.
Urban Meyer has been a wildly successful head coach. Some think he could be a successful NFL coach. Some NFL teams have inquired about whether he’s interested in interviewing for an NFL head-coaching job. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that at least two teams have reached out to Meyer about potentially interviewing for head-coaching jobs. [more]
The Browns hoped to get into overtime at the end of Sunday’s 23-16 loss to the Jets, but Baker Mayfield‘s fumble on a quarterback sneak late in the fourth quarter meant that the clock ran out on their hopes. Mayfield also lost a pair of fumbles on sacks during a game that Cleveland had to [more]
Tyreek Hill swore he'd never have to make the play DK Metcalf made on Budda Baker this season. Then, reality intervened.
Retired New York Giants legend Eli Manning drove his Super Bowl XLVI MVP Corvette to Denver and turned it over for the All In Challenge.
No, the score isn't a typo.
With a 3-pointer against the Chicago Bulls, Steph Curry became the third player in NBA history to make 2,500 career shots from beyond the arc.
The Bears couldn't move the ball. Now they can't be stopped.