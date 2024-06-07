Carey signs new deal to stay with Saints

Graham Carey has signed a one-year deal to stay with St Johnstone next season after playing a key role in the club's successful Premiership survival battle.

The midfielder, 35, will remain in Perth for a third campaign and aims to pass on his vast experience from a career that started at Celtic and includes spells at St Mirren, Plymouth Argyle and CSKA Sofia.

"I’m really happy to sign with the club again," said Carey. "I’m one of the more experienced players now and I’m hoping that can rub off on some of the younger guys.

"We want to be better than we were last season and get back to pushing further up the table."

Manager Craig Levein said: “Everyone knows Graham’s quality and I am sure he will continue to show this while pitching in with assists and goals next season."