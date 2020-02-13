Carey Price: Bruins' Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak trio 'probably the best line' in NHL

BOSTON -- The Perfection Line lived up to its name Wednesday night as the Boston Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens for the third time in four meetings this season.

David Pastrnak scored a hat trick, giving him eight goals against the Canadiens this season. Brad Marchand assisted on two of those Pastrnak goals and added another helper on Patrice Bergeron's empty-net tally late in the third period that sealed a 4-1 victory.

Canadiens goaltender Carey Price faced 10 shots from this trio and gave up three goals. It's fair to say he came away quite impressed with Boston's top line.

"They made a couple of pretty good plays there, got fortunate on another one," Price said. "That's a pretty talented hockey line. They're probably the best line in hockey, I think."

Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher highlighted his team's sloppy play as a reason why the Bruins' top line was able to dominate the game.

"I guess it's just turnovers," Gallagher admitted. "Both of the goals came off sloppy plays from us where we turned the puck over and it ends up in the back of the net. The third one was a little unfortunate, guy goes to clear the puck and it goes right to him and an empty net."

The offensive numbers for Pastrnak, Marchand and Bergeron are quite staggering. Pastrnak leads the league with 41 goals. Marchand is sixth in scoring with 72 points, and Bergeron recently hit the 20-goal mark for the seventh consecutive season.

No line in hockey plays a better two-way game than the Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak trio. They are a nightmare to stop on most nights, especially when they play with the kind of speed and creativity displayed Wednesday night against the Canadiens.

