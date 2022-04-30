Carey, Holloway become latest Georgetown players to transfer

WASHINGTON – Don Carey and Collin Holloway became the fifth and sixth Georgetown basketball players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this spring.

The school announced the moves Friday. Kobe Clark Timothy Ighoefe, Tyler Beard and Jalin Billingsley already entered the portal, and leading scorer Aminu Mohammed opted to test the NBA draft waters.

Carey previously declared for the NBA draft and is keeping that option open. He has one year left of NCAA eligibility after playing for Mount St. Mary’s and Siena before Georgetown.

The 22-year-old guard appeared in 54 games and started 48 for Hoyas, averaging 10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists a game. Holloway averaged 9.2points a game during his Georgetown career.

The Hoyas brought in guard Brandon Murray from the portal after he decided to leave LSU, which fired Will Wade. Kevin Nickelberry, who was named Wade’s interim replacement and coached the Tigers in the NCAA Tournament, joined Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing’s staff.

Ewing is going into his sixth season as coach, with the highlight of his tenure being a surprise run to the Big East Tournament title in 2021. Georgetown went 6-25 overall and 0-19 in the Big East last season.

