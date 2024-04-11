'You have to be careful with criticism'

[BBC]

Ollie Watkins has to be careful when he throws those comments out around the side lacking a "big-team mentality" because the rest of the team have done so well.

Having been in that top four position and still have a chance of Champions League football in fifth spot, it is a massive turnaround in the club. Yes he is getting goals, but we have seen it before when players have made comments when the team is not doing so well but that player is. He has handled himself well in a lot of things he has done this season, but you just have to be careful how what you say comes across. These things can be spun and it is not always taken the way it was meant to come across.

We were going to expect the kind of inconsistent run Villa have been on recently. They have gone into European competition and that is a big shock to them with the amount of games that they have had. But to have been in that top four position it shows how well they have done and the level of performance they have had, it was always going to be tough to sustain it.

If you look at the other clubs who have miles more resources – Manchester United, Chelsea – Villa look like they are doing great so I would just take it is a big positive. You have to be careful with the criticism, you want to keep everyone firing right to the end of the season.

Even with the knowledge that fifth might be enough for Champions League, you always want to finish as high as you can and they will still want that top four spot. If they can finish in the Champions League spots and do well in the Europa Conference League then it will have been an incredible season.

What Unai Emery has done since he joined is fantastic and I think we will continue to see improvement.