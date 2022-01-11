Career retrospective on Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw to debut on HBO

If you were to do a Mount Rushmore of Pittsburgh Steelers legends, many would certainly include former quarterback and Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw. The new generation of Steelers fans didn’t get to experience Bradshaw as a player and primarily only know him from his career as an analyst.

But now, NFL Films and HBO are preparing to pull back the curtain and give everyone an up-close look at Bradshaw as we have never seen before. On February 1, TERRY BRADSHAW: GOING DEEP will debut on HBO and HBO Max and it promises to give an in-depth look at Bradshaw beyond what you’ve ever seen before.

From the press release:

The newest installment of the Emmy®-winning programming partnership between HBO Sports and NFL Films takes a unique look at the life of the four-time Super Bowl Champion and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback in TERRY BRADSHAW: GOING DEEP. Directed by award-winning documentarian Keith Cossrow of NFL Films, the special, which combines Bradshaw’s distinctive stage show with a revealing interview and rare archival footage, debuts TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1 (9:00-10:15 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

If you are an old-school Steelers fan who wants to dig even deeper into one of the players that surely impacted your love for this team. And if you didn’t have the pleasure of watching Bradshaw play, this is your chance to understand the man behind the highlights and Super Bowl championships.

