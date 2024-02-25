Career performance for Chad Baker-Mazara helps Auburn basketball to road win at Georgia

ATHENS — Once he got the block and collected the defensive rebound, there was no question what Chad Baker-Mazara was going to do on the fast break.

As he took off from a step or two inside the free throw line, Baker-Mazara was met in the air by Georgia's Blue Cain. The whistle blew, and Auburn basketball fans grimaced as they watched their beloved wing crash to the hardwood.

Baker-Mazara, making his first start with the Tigers, rolled over, gleefully posed for a photographer sitting along the baseline and calmly sank both free throws. The made foul shots were his 11th and 12th points in an evening in which he posted a career-best 25 on 66.7% shooting.

The Tigers cruised by the Bulldogs, picking up a 97-76 win over Georgia (15-12, 5-9 SEC) in Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday. Auburn is now within a game of first place in the conference, as Alabama fell to the Wildcats a couple hours before the Tigers (21-6, 10-4) picked up their victory.

A career night for Chad Baker-Mazara in Auburn basketball's win versus Georgia

Baker-Mazara had only ever scored 20 or more points three times in his career, and two of those came during his tenure with Duquesne against Fordham (23) and Rhode Island (21). The other occasion occurred when Baker-Mazara dropped 20 points as a member of San Diego State in a win at Fresno State.

The 6-foot-7 Baker-Mazara added five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 27 minutes.

Another impressive newcomer with Jaylin Williams out

Also making his first start in an Auburn uniform, Alabama-Huntsville transfer Chaney Johnson logged 16 points on 66.7% shooting. He started in place of fifth-year forward Jaylin Williams, who was out with a right knee injury. It's unclear when Williams will be able to return.

Johni Broome impresses to close out the Bulldogs

Georgia cut the deficit to as few as three in the second half. Johni Broome responded, though, posting 13 points and eight rebounds in the closing 20 minutes. He's now recorded three double-doubles in three career tries against the Bulldogs.

Next up on Auburn basketball's schedule

The Tigers will remain on the road, this time going to Tennessee on Wednesday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2).

