Advertisement

Career nights from Keba Keita and Ben Carlson fuel Utah’s win vs. Southern Utah

Pac-12 Network

Keba Keita and Ben Carlson helped lead Utah men's basketball to an 88-86 victory over Southern Utah on Tuesday, Dec. 5 in Salt Lake City. Keita finished with a career-high 23 points, while Carlson scored a career-high 15. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.