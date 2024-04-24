Career night for Wehiwa Aloy powers No. 2 Arkansas past UAPB

Wehiwa Aloy had four hits and drove in five runs, and No. 2 Arkansas rolled past Arkansas-Pine Bluff (UAPB) in an 11-1 run-rule victory in midweek action Tuesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Aloy’s first hit of the night scored leadoff man Peyton Stovall for a 1-0 Arkansas lead in the first inning.

The Razorbacks’ (35-6 overall) bats stayed quiet until the fifth inning when Aloy came to the plate again. This time, the shortstop broke a 1-1 tie by punching a two-out, two-run double to right center that put Arkansas ahead, 3-1.

The Hogs broke the game wide open an inning later with a seven-run sixth inning. Arkansas sent 11 batters to the plate — including Aloy, whose second consecutive two-out hit resulted in a two-run single that put the Razorbacks ahead, 7-1.

Aloy finished the night a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with five RBIs, a career-high. He brought his season total to 42 RBIs, the most on the team.

Arkansas’ scoring wasn’t limited to just Aloy.

Kendall Diggs followed Aloy in the sixth with an RBI single, then Nolan Souza added a two-run double to end the inning with a 10-1 Arkansas advantage.

Stovall ended the game in the seventh with an RBI sac fly to plate Ross Lovich for the game-ending run.

Cooper Dossett (3-0) earned the win in relief with a career-high three innings of scoreless, two-hit ball. The right-hander struck out four and did not allow a walk.

Arkansas improved its perfect record in midweek play to 10-0. The Hogs also improved to 11-2 all time at Dickey-Stephens Park, home of the Double-A Texas League’s Arkansas Travelers.

Coach Dave Van Horn’s team returns to SEC action Friday night when the Hogs host the Florida Gators at Baum-Walker Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. CDT. The game can be seen on SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire