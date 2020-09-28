Career night earns Packers WR Allen Lazard the game ball vs. Saints

Zach Kruse


A career-best performance in primetime against the New Orleans Saints earned Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard the game ball following Sunday night’s 37-30 win at the Superdome.

Lazard, who proudly showed off the ball during his Zoom meeting with reporters, caught six passes for a career-high and game-high 146 yards and a touchdown.

Lazard said the last time he earned a game ball was during a bowl game at Iowa State.

Without Davante Adams and with the Saints defense keying on Aaron Jones and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Lazard rose the occasion, creating three huge plays that helped swing the game the Packers’ way.

In the first half, Lazard caught a 48-yard pass and a 5-yard touchdown on the same series, giving the Packers an early lead. On the third play of the second half, he got behind the defense for a 72-yard catch, setting up another score. Later, in the fourth quarter, he drew a pass interference penalty in the end zone on a free play, setting up the Packers’ final touchdown.

Through three games, Lazard now has 13 catches for 254 yards and a touchdown. He has four catches of at least 20 yards. Both of his catches over 40 yards came on Sunday night. Lazard is catching 76.5 percent of his targets (13/19) and averaging 19.5 yards per catch and 13.4 per target.


