Career highlights of new Panthers WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
On Tuesday morning, right before diving into the final wave of summer cuts, the Carolina Panthers acquired wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. So, are you wondering what the speedy 6-foot-1, 185-pound wideout is capable of?
Here are the career highlights of the birthday boy:
6️⃣ more days 🙌
Ihmir Smith-Marsette was so electrifying with @HawkeyeFootball.
— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) August 25, 2023
Kirk Cousins to Ihmir Smith-Marsette for SIX. Vikings lead 17-3.
📺: #MINvsCHI on ESPN
📱: https://t.co/Ixk0otsWJu pic.twitter.com/hSlbcfPzJO
— NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2021
Kirk Cousins finds Ihmir Smith-Marsette for the Vikings first TD of the day
— Vikings Nation (@VikingsNationCP) January 9, 2022
Chiefs QB Blaine Gabbert connects with WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette for a 44-yard gain.
— Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 20, 2023
Smith-Marsette lined up as the middle WR. Gabbert shows a quick run action look before pulling the ball. Bushamn runs a bubble look, Rice gets vertical then turns back, but ISM accelerates by the CB with a nice inside jab and makes the grab before the safety can arrive. Good ball
— Caleb James (@CJScoobs) August 21, 2023
Blaine Gabbert hits Ihmir Smith-Marsette for the score
Chiefs lead the Cardinals 24-10.
🎥: NFL pic.twitter.com/AhLHLTDsC0
— ESPN Wichita 92.3 (@ESPNWichita) August 20, 2023
Chiefs QB Blaine Gabbert finds WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette for a 30-yard gain on 3rd & 9.
— Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 26, 2023
Shortly after his 30-yard gain, Chiefs WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches another pass near the sideline for 28 yards.
ISM is fighting for a roster spot today.
ISM is fighting for a roster spot today. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/GTUmKwigo1
— Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 26, 2023
Imhir Smith-Marsette using stem and route manipulation on the deep 'Out.' His initial stem is slightly outside, and then he straightens out and puts his head down. That's when the CB's feet start moving. Smith-Marsette puts his right foot in the dirt and breaks off the CB
— Daniel Harms🏈 (@InHarmsWay19) August 28, 2023
Blaine Gabbert to Ihmir Smith-Marsette for the 43-yard TD!
📺: #CLEvsKC on NFL Network
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/624TrfDUF6 pic.twitter.com/nUzHN7reuO
— NFL (@NFL) August 26, 2023
