Career highlights of new Panthers WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Anthony Rizzuti
·2 min read

On Tuesday morning, right before diving into the final wave of summer cuts, the Carolina Panthers acquired wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. So, are you wondering what the speedy 6-foot-1, 185-pound wideout is capable of?

Here are the career highlights of the birthday boy:

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire