Career highlights of new Panthers WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

On Tuesday morning, right before diving into the final wave of summer cuts, the Carolina Panthers acquired wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. So, are you wondering what the speedy 6-foot-1, 185-pound wideout is capable of?

Here are the career highlights of the birthday boy:

Kirk Cousins finds Ihmir Smith-Marsette for the Vikings first TD of the day 🙌pic.twitter.com/xTnl7eJaPY — Vikings Nation (@VikingsNationCP) January 9, 2022

Smith-Marsette lined up as the middle WR. Gabbert shows a quick run action look before pulling the ball. Bushamn runs a bubble look, Rice gets vertical then turns back, but ISM accelerates by the CB with a nice inside jab and makes the grab before the safety can arrive. Good ball pic.twitter.com/rFBVkGSR5P — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) August 21, 2023

Blaine Gabbert hits Ihmir Smith-Marsette for the score 🔥 Chiefs lead the Cardinals 24-10. 🎥: NFL pic.twitter.com/AhLHLTDsC0 — ESPN Wichita 92.3 (@ESPNWichita) August 20, 2023

#Chiefs QB Blaine Gabbert finds WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette for a 30-yard gain on 3rd & 9. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/NJfuRpX35K — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 26, 2023

Shortly after his 30-yard gain, #Chiefs WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette catches another pass near the sideline for 28 yards. ISM is fighting for a roster spot today. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/GTUmKwigo1 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 26, 2023

Imhir Smith-Marsette using stem and route manipulation on the deep 'Out.' His initial stem is slightly outside, and then he straightens out and puts his head down. That's when the CB's feet start moving. Smith-Marsette puts his right foot in the dirt and breaks off the CB pic.twitter.com/hHP0uNfxDw — Daniel Harms🏈 (@InHarmsWay19) August 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire