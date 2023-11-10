Career game from Texans WR Noah Brown earned top PFF grade

While the Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did well to add more verses to the ballad of C.J. Stroud, the 39-37 thriller was also very productive for Houston Texans receivers.

According to Lauren Gray from Pro Football Focus, Noah Brown was the highest graded receiver on the Texans in their comeback against the Bucs.

Houston won a hard-fought battle against Tampa Bay to improve to 4-4 on the season. C.J. Stroud set a rookie passing record with 470 yards, and three Texans finished with 100-yard receiving games. Brown led the way with a career-high 153 receiving yards. All of his first down gains came in the second half, including three explosive gains for 134 yards. Brown recorded 106 yards from 20-plus yards downfield (second) and 148 total yards in the second half (first). He also finished with a perfect target rating for the week.

What helped Brown post career numbers was a 75-yard catch wherein rookie Tank Dell sprung a block that allowed Brown to continue streaking down the left sideline. The one-play, 75-yard touchdown drive with 12:32 to go in the third quarter pulled Houston within four, 20-16.

On the season, Brown has caught 14 passes for 267 yards and a touchdown through four games, one of which he has started.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire