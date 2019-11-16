Career days from Davis, Williams power Southern Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) -- D.J. Davis and Javon Williams both had their career-high in rushing yards and Southern Illinois ran past Western Illinois 45-21 on Saturday.

Davis, who had 207 yards with two touchdowns, surpassed his previous high of 201 yards set last season against South Dakota State. Williams, a redshirt freshman, had 149 yards with three touchdowns, topping his previous best of 138 yards against UT Martin in September.

The Salukis piled up 388 yards on the ground and outgained the Leathernecks 580 yards to 315. Kare Lyles completed 12 of 18 passes for 144 yards for Southern Illinois (7-4, 5-2 Missouri Valley).

Connor Sampson completed 22 of 36 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns for Western Illinois (1-10, 1-6).

SIU led just 10-7 at halftime but poured it on with three touchdowns in the third quarter to build a 31-7 lead and added two more scores in the fourth.