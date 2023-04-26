A career-altering decision that made Will Anderson Jr. cry put him on path to NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Will Anderson Jr. couldn't stand the idea of switching to defense.

He was heading into his sophomore year of high school football at Dutchtown in Georgia, and he wanted to be a running back. His defensive coordinator Will Rogers had other ideas, though.

Defensive end? No way, Anderson thought.

"I was crying, I was mad, I was hot," Anderson told The Tuscaloosa News.

He went home and complained to his mom, Tereon Anderson.

"Mom, they want me to play defense," Anderson recalled saying. "They want me to do this."

At first, Tereon didn't like the decision either. Then a conversation with the coaches changed her mind. Then she got her son on board.

"Give it a chance," she told him.

"And it worked out fine," Anderson said, six years later.

That's for certain.

Anderson was re-telling that story the day before he's set to be a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after a dominant career with Alabama football on defense. In 2022, he became the first unanimous two-time All-America selection in Alabama football history and the first since Tennessee's Eric Berry in 2007-08.

If Anderson shines on the edge of an NFL defense, whoever drafts him will have Rogers and the Dutchtown coaches to thank.

"I appreciate them so much for believing in me and giving me the confidence to go out there and play a position I haven’t really played that much," Anderson said, "and knowing everything is going to be OK and you’re going to be fine."

Defensive back Brian Branch had a similar pivotal moment in his football career, just much earlier.

He always wanted to be a receiver. That's what his brother played, so Branch hoped to catch passes, too. Then he had a youth league coach switch him to safety at age 8.

"I was kind of mad because I wasn't getting the ball," Branch said.

Then his mindset shifted.

"Heck, if you want the ball, you’ve got to go get the ball on defense," Branch said.

Story continues

ALABAMA FOOTBALL: Following Tommy Rees at A-Day: What we learned about Alabama football offensive coordinator

BEHIND THE SCENES: Behind the scenes with Alabama football: What it's like to be with the team on A-Day

OPINION: Why NFL Draft will be so very bittersweet for Alabama football | Toppmeyer

He did that during his career at Alabama, grabbing four interceptions and one fumble recovery. He also broke up 23 passes over three seasons.

Now, Branch also has a chance to be a first-round pick at safety, not receiver.

He and Anderson are likely to join Bryce Young as first-round picks on Thursday when the NFL Draft begins in Kansas City. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is another who could sneak into the first round if an NFL team wants a running back.

Anderson isn't an option for NFL teams at running back, but you won't find him crying about it. At least not anymore.

What would he tell his sophomore self who didn't want to switch from running back?

Said Anderson: "You better take your (butt) and go to the defensive side of the ball”

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News/USA TODAY Network. Reach him via email: nkelly@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter: @_NickKelly

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Will Anderson Jr.: Career-altering decision created path to NFL Draft