Breaking News:

Allyson Felix wins 10th medal, becomes most decorated female Olympian in track and field

CareCloud Declares Dividends on Non-Convertible Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

CareCloud, Inc
·5 min read

SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared monthly cash dividends for its 11% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") for September, October and November 2021. This represents 73 consecutive months of dividends declared since the Series A Preferred Stock was initially sold in November 2015.

The following table shows the monthly dividends and associated record and payment dates:

Sept. 2021

Oct. 2021

Nov. 2021

Dividend per share

$0.22917

$0.22917

$0.22917

Ex-dividend date

Sept. 29, 2021

Oct. 28, 2021

Nov. 29, 2021

Record date

Sept. 30, 2021

Oct. 31, 2021

Nov. 30, 2021

Payment date

Oct. 15, 2021

Nov. 15, 2021

Dec. 15, 2021

Holders of shares of the Series A Preferred Stock are entitled to receive cumulative cash dividends at the rate of 11% per annum of the $25.00 per share liquidation preference (equivalent to $2.75 per annum per share). Dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock are cumulative and payable monthly on the 15th day of each month; provided that if any dividend payment date is not a business day, then the dividend may be paid on the next succeeding business day. Dividends are payable to holders of record on the applicable record date, which shall be the last day of the calendar month, whether or not a business day.

About MTBCP
CareCloud's Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP." The Company may, at its option, upon not less than 30 nor more than 60 days’ written notice, redeem the Series A Preferred Stock, in whole or in part, at any time or from time to time, for cash at a redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus any accumulated and unpaid dividends thereon to, but not including, the date fixed for redemption.

About CareCloud
CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.carecloud.com

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Disclaimer
This press release is for information purposes only, and does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our financial performance and business activities, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions.

These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry’s) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to manage growth, migrate newly acquired customers and retain new and existing customers, maintain cost-effective global operations, increase operational efficiency and reduce operating costs, predict and properly adjust to changes in reimbursement and other industry regulations and trends, retain the services of key personnel, develop new technologies, upgrade and adapt legacy and acquired technologies to work with evolving industry standards, compete with other companies products and services competitive with ours, and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the Covid-19 virus and the impact it may have on the Company’s operations, the demand for the Company’s services, and economic activity in general.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:
Bill Korn
Chief Financial Officer
CareCloud
bkorn@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:
Matt Kreps
Managing Director
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
mkreps@darrowir.com

Media Inquiries:
Kaitlyn Mode
Corporate Communications Manager
CareCloud
kmode@carecloud.com


Recommended Stories

  • Corsair CEO: Demand for gaming gear has exploded over the last few years

    Andy Paul, Corsair CEO & Founder, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Corsair earnings, the chip shortage, outlook for the gaming industry, and impacts from port delays.

  • Nelson Peltz to step down from P&G board

    The consumer goods giant appointed the founder of Trian Fund Management to its board in 2018, following a bitter months-long proxy fight - the biggest ever involving a U.S. company at the time. Trian has sold some of its stake in P&G since 2017. "P&G has created tremendous value for all stakeholders since 2017," Peltz said in a statement on Thursday.

  • Gensler’s Preference for Bitcoin Futures Products Is Likely Bad News for a Spot BTC ETF

    The SEC chairman's comments this week are causing issuers to readjust their expectations for the approval of a spot bitcoin ETF.

  • The Way Elon Musk Gets Paid, Once Considered “Radical,” Is Becoming the Norm

    Back in January of 2018, Tesla was worth about $59 billion, the more affordable Model 3 was still trying to ramp up production, and CEO Elon Musk had recently agreed to stay at the helm of the electric car company for at least another 10 years. As a New York Times story detailed, Musk made […] The post The Way Elon Musk Gets Paid, Once Considered “Radical,” Is Becoming the Norm appeared first on InsideHook.

  • I Inherited an IRA. Now What?

    Here’s what you should consider if you inherit money in either a traditional or a Roth IRA.

  • How Long To Keep Tax Records: Can You Ever Throw Them Away?

    Once you've submitted your tax return to the Internal Revenue Service each year, the last thing you probably want to think about is how to store your tax records. But making these arrangements is...

  • Lithium-Mining Stocks Are Flying. Thank President Biden.

    Shares of lithium miners are soaring Thursday. One reported upside earnings, but the government is to thank for today's sector-wide rise.

  • Suze Orman: Medicare is not free, so start doing this now

    Don’t be blind to out-of-pocket costs, add-ons and severe lifelong penalties.

  • Banks quietly curb overdraft fees — long a target for Democrats

    As Democrats work to eradicate overdraft fees, some banks are retooling their overdraft policies or eliminating the fees altogether on their own, moves that could help lower-income Americans save money.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • Don’t want a Covid vaccine? Be prepared to pay more for insurance

    Campaigns urging Americans to get vaccinated for their health, for their grandparents, for their neighbors, or to get free doughnuts, or a free joint haven’t done the trick. Get a Covid shot to protect your wallet. Getting hospitalized with Covid in the US typically generates huge bills.

  • Nintendo Q1 profit down as pandemic gaming boom slows

    Nintendo's first-quarter net profit fell nearly 13 percent as the video-game lockdown boom lost momentum, the Japanese firm said Thursday, after reporting record earnings in the previous financial year.

  • GM vs. TSLA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

    GM vs. TSLA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Best Agricultural Commodity ETFs for Q4 2021

    Agricultural commodities like corn, soybeans, and wheat are essential to the food supply, thus spawning a giant global commodities market to buy and sell them. However, individual agricultural commodities are subject to dramatic volatility related to factors including weather, season, population, and more.

  • Lufthansa narrows loss on cost cuts

    Narrowing losses and recording cash inflow for the first time since the start of the global health crisis - Germany's Lufthansa said on Thursday (August 5) recovering air travel combined with cost savings had helped in the second quarter. The group, which also owns Eurowings, Swiss, Brussels and Austrian Airlines, said its adjusted operating loss narrowed to $1.13 billion, slightly below forecasts.Lufthansa said the easing of travel curbs and pent-up demand drove significant recovery.And that job cuts had helped stem the cash bleed and deliver a cash inflow of about $402 million.The company's CEO said in a statement that "the fact that more than 30,000 colleagues have left us in the process so far hurts us all."Adding that it was "unavoidable to sustainably save the more than 100,000 remaining jobs". Lufthansa shares were up around 0.5% in mid-morning trade.Rivals, including Air France-KLM and British Airways owner IAG, have also recently reported a return to positive cash flow.But Lufthansa was more cautious about its outlook.While it predicted high tourist demand and a gradual recovery in business travel in the second half, the group kept its full-year capacity target at 40% of pre-crisis levels.

  • Canada unexpectedly posts huge trade surplus in June, biggest since 2008

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada unexpectedly posted a trade surplus of C$3.23 billion ($2.58 billion) in June, the largest in almost 13 years, as exports jumped on higher shipments of oil and autos, Statistics Canada data indicated on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a trade deficit of C$0.68 billion in June. "This is a very pleasant surprise," said Peter Hall, chief economist at Canada's export development agency.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures mixed after strong jobs report

    Stock futures searched for direction Friday morning ahead of a key labor market report, which is set to offer a fuller picture of the labor market's recovery and help inform the next moves for monetary policymakers.

  • What's Weighing Down Plug Power and Bloom Energy's Stocks Today?

    Consistent with the overall bearish mood that's driving the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average lower today, shares of fuel cell leaders Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are also slipping. As of 3:40 p.m. EDT, the stocks of Plug Power and Bloom Energy are down 2.8% and 3.7%, respectively. Plug Power's decline may seem confusing today considering the company's news this morning.

  • How Much Money Do You Really Need To Invest In Real Estate?

    Most people believe you need to be ‘rich’ to invest in real estate. The fact of the matter is that you don’t need to be rich. You just need to be smart with your money and willing to invest it in an appreciating asset. There are many ways to invest in real estate, some that require more money than others. Here’s what you must know about investing in real estate and the money you’ll need. Do You Need a Lot of Money to Invest In Real Estate? No, depending on how you do it, you may invest in real e

  • NY Times reaches 8 million subscribers, profits up

    The New York TImes said Wednesday it now has more than eight million subscribers in a quarterly update showing improving revenues and profits.