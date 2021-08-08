Care-O-Van rides off with prize

Aug. 8—TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City startup went from an idea to a successful pitch in a matter of months.

Care-O-Van and its mobile mental health service platform won TCNewTech's Pitch Night's top prize Aug. 3. Company founder Megan Mertaugh-Graber was a Bar Napkin presentation at TCNewTech's April 6 event.

But unlike the first time when there was no monetary prize, Mertaugh-Graber took home $500 from Pitch Night sponsor 4Front Credit Union.

Not bad for a professional limited liability company formed March 25, according to the Care-O-Van Facebook page.

TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko said Care-O-Van's development is exactly what the organization looks for in a start-up.

"(The Bar Napkin) prompted her to further define her idea, develop a business plan and start to move forward," Szunko said. "That's kind of her goal."

Care-O-Van is "a mobile mental health service platform, working with children, individuals and families," according to its Facebook page. "Specializing in nature-based, play, arts & movement therapies, Care-O-Van partners with private farms & public parks to facilitate learning and healing."

Mertaugh-Graber's focus won over the Pitch Night audience, which votes for the winner of the $500 prize. Care-O-Van convincingly won the vote over two other pitches.

"A big part of that is because it was very mission-based," Szunko said. "Afterward, a lot of people talked about the importance of that kind of service. It's all top of mind with people right now."

Care-O-Van beat out two other companies at the Aug. 3 event at the City Opera House. Pitch Night is also livestreamed on the TCNewTech Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The two other August presenters included Traverse City's Adam Rochford and Kevin Hagedorn of Mount Pleasant.

Rochford presented his plans for Depozit. Formerly CoinDrop, Depozit is software which "allows users to recycle their change back to merchants for account credit," according to the TCNewTech release. The software uses facial recognition to combat fraud, "allowing users to safely authorize everyday purchases without needing a phone or wallet," according to the release.

Story continues

Hagedorn, who was part of Pitch Night in March 2019, was at the Aug. 3 event for Life Magnetics, Inc., which is mRNA packaging for transportation of COVID-19 vaccines for at-home use.

Normally held the first Tuesday of the month, the September Pitch Night may move back a week because it falls the day after Labor Day.

Apply for the September event and future Pitch Nights at https://tcnewtech.org/pitch/ or by emailing Szunko at executivedirector@tcnewtech.org.