The care and feeding of a franchise quarterback – The 3 phases of how the Bears groomed Mitch Trubisky

The process of developing Mitch Trubisky as the franchise quarterback of the Chicago Bears began well before Matt Nagy was ever hired as Bears head coach, or agents for Trey Burton, Taylor Gabriel or Allen Robinson ever got a first phone call from the Bears.

And it has unfolded in three distinct phases, all with the end game of not only bringing in weapons for Trubisky, but, more important, developing him into the ultimate offensive weapon in a Bears offense, the ignition switch for all the other supposed weapons.

Because unless he proves out to be exactly that, then Robinson is no better off than he was with Blake Bortles, or Taylor Gabriel just a pricier version of Kendall Wright.

Trubisky becomes the proving ground for Ryan Pace, a GM's defining personnel evaluation, one that can sweep away decisions dating back to the outset of his regime – opting to stay a course with Jay Cutler in 2015-2016; going his first two drafts without selecting a quarterback; deciding that Marcus Mariota was not worth the trade-up asking price in the 2015 draft; and last year, paying Mike Glennon more money ($16 million) than Cutler stood to cost the organization ($15 million) for 2017.

The goal has been for Trubisky to sweep aside those head-shakers and end the quarterback mediocrity or worse that has beset the Bears for more than a half-century.

To accomplish that, however, has required installing, not an offense, but a plan. That has unfolded and taken shape virtually since Trubisky's selection at No. 2 in the 2017 draft. The plan has come in three phases:

Phase 1: Mentors-in-depth

Dave Ragone was hired as quarterbacks coach in 2016 after Adam Gase left for Miami and Dowell Loggains was promoted from QB coach to coordinator. After Trubisky was selected, the Bears quietly assigned Ragone, a former NFL quarterback himself and from a town 40 miles from Trubisky's in northwest Ohio, to allocate his time in such a way as to provide specified time for mentoring Trubisky.

"Knew about his background just because of where he grew up, not too far away from myself and knew a lot of people who knew him," Ragone recalled.

It was the beginning of a behind-the-scenes relationship that is part of the deeper fabric of what Trubisky can and will become. "[Ragone] knows me better than anyone in the building because we've spent so much time together," Trubisky said. "He was here from last year as well. He knows how I learn, he knows what drives me, what gets me going, and he comes out here and pushes me every day and expects the best out of me.

"I love learning from coach Ragone, what drives him as well and how detailed he is in his work and how he expects it from me every single drill no matter what we're doing."

Part of Ragone's in-depth tutoring made use of technology with a viewer that allowed him to see what Trubisky was seeing and coach accordingly. "They're looking through the Oculus and I have a screen in front of me, so I see exactly where their eyes are," Ragone said. "And it allows me to train their eyes and ask them what are they looking at. I can see exactly if they're looking right or left… just to be able to train their eyes and ask questions that pertain to each play."

Last year the organization signed Mark Sanchez as his in-room caddy, technically the No. 2 quarterback but in fact simply an added veteran presence to aid Trubisky. This year the Sanchez role has been filled chiefly by Chase Daniel, with an assist from Tyler Bray.

Notably last year, Pace signed Mike Glennon instead of retaining Cutler. How much of that decision traced to misgivings about Cutler's efficacy as teammate for Trubisky, or how Cutler would be with his heir apparent in place (Josh McCown, Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley were not the clear "threat" that Trubisky would be) is academic at this point.

The coaching change to Nagy from the John Fox group made Halas Hall lousy with quarterbacks. Ragone was ex-NFL, but Loggains threw one pass at Arkansas. Nagy, Ragone and incoming coordinator Mark Helfrich were all college-and-beyond quarterbacks.

"I think you just surround your quarterback, who's your most valuable asset, with a lot of good resources," Pace said earlier this year. "We feel like we've done that, definitely with the coaching staff.

"And they all bring a different perspective to the table. It's cool to walk into the offensive meeting room and see them collaborating and bouncing ideas off each other. It's definitely that kind of relationship. So it'll be interesting to see that play out. It's definitely a creative offense."

Phase 2: Relationship-building and the mental foundations

The second piece of Trubisky development rested squarely on the quarterback himself.

Surrounding with coaching, blocking or receiving talent was one thing. Those only mattered if Trubisky took next steps with each. So during last offseason, Trubisky dragged receiver Kevin White to California for workouts. He roomed with Rams quarterback Jared Goff. He threw with former Bears practice-squad guys. Guard Kyle Long and center Cody Whitehair trekked out to California and hooked up with Trubisky.

This sort of thing mattered. The receivers (Dontrelle Inman, Kendall Wright) who accounted for half of Trubisky's 20 completions in final game of '17 were gone, as were Victor Cruz, Tre McBride, Ruben Randle, Marcus Wheaton and others with whom Trubisky had worked in his rookie offseason.

The coaching change gave Trubisky and teammates extra minicamp time for orientation. The Hall of Fame game started the Bears' training camp a week earlier, more time before, during and after practice with his receivers, backs and linemen. The minicamp/OTA work was distinctly limited as far as going offense-against-defense but the mental in-stall's started fast and stayed up-tempo as Trubisky learned the rudiments of the new playbook and the thinking of the coaches behind it.

"The players just dedicating themselves to the playbook and then great coaching," Trubisky said, "great teaching by coach Nagy and his staff, just the details and the time they spent and really how they teach it to us and spending time on all the details, it just allows us to process everything and learn the offense as fast as possible.

"And then I would just say the experienced quarterbacks, having Chase and Tyler, guys who have been in the offense, they do a great job explaining it to the players and to me and helping our coaches get those points across that are crucial to learn and allows us to execute our offense."

The mental side had one other component: The "Why Factor." As important as the execution and precision were, the understanding of "why" was critical in building a coherent whole, not simply a collection of individual plays.

"What he's done from really camp, OTAs, all the way through minicamp to this camp is he's gone through each play," Ragone said. "He's now truly understanding why we run each play. I think as a quarterback, if you don't understand the 'why,' then you're just kinda playing. When you truly understand the 'why' of what we're doing, you're a step ahead."

Phase 3: Putting it all together

The foundation of NFL fundamentals was laid in place by Loggains and Ragone beginning a year ago and escalating as Trubisky's abilities and grasp grew. The beginnings of relationships with the players with whom his career was going to go forward built through the offseason, both at Halas Hall and elsewhere.

There remained the all-important phase of taking all of that onto the field, with teammates, against a defense, at game speed. That process involved not simply practicing, but combining the grasp of why and how, with the Nagy staff drilling deep down into the details in training camp with Trubisky going against a Bears back seven, every one of whom has more NFL experience than Trubisky.

Coaches required Trubisky to physically look through the progressions even after a pass might have been already thrown.

"There's a progression through all the plays and whether it's a pass or run, obviously if it's a run, you want to carry out the fake because you can block a defender with the carry-out, with a fake," Nagy explained. "If it's a throw and you throw it to your No. 1 guy in the progression – and Chase does a great job with this, we've always done this – it's being able to point to who No. 2 is and then who No. 3 is, so that in your mind, yeah, you threw it to No. 1 in the progression, but then you gotta be able to see, OK, where's 2 and 3, so I can see was he open or was he not. If I throw it to 2, then I'm going to point to three, etc., etc… ."

It is a process, always a process, a work in progress.

"Just like we did in OTAs," Nagy said, "he has some things that he can do at the line of scrimmage. At OTAs, it was more the foundation of 'This is the stuff you're going to do. Go up there at the line of scrimmage and run it.'

"Now he has some variation at the line of scrimmage. We want to make sure that he's seeing that defense and he's bringing some input and what we want him to do at the line of scrimmage. So, our eyes as coaches are going to the same spot as his eyes went.

"You watch the film and you just go back and you don't make the same mistake twice. You write it down, you study it, you find out the why for why you made the mistake-bad decision bad read, bad footwork. For me it's usually one of those three."