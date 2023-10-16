Care/Don’t Care Week 6 - Is Amon-Ra St. Brown the engine of Detroit's offense? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon delves into Amon-Ra St. Brown's outstanding performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Additionally, he provides valuable insights into the challenges the Minnesota Vikings might face for the remainder of the season. Hear the full conversation on the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

MATT HARMON:

MATT HARMON: It's time to talk about the things I care and don't care about coming out of week six, Sunday slate. Let's start with the thing I care about, man, and I care about Amon-ra St. Brown. He got back in action after missing week 5, and it looked like he never left-- made big plays all day. He was the engine of the Lions offense. He was targeted on 34% of Jared Goff's 44 passes in this game. He had more than double the yards of anyone else in the Lions' pass-catching group.

And look, the Lions are going to need him more than ever. David Montgomery got injured in this game. We will see if he is going to miss any time. We know that Jahmyr Gibbs is also banged up and really hasn't clicked on just yet. I think Amon-Ra St. Brown is good enough to be the central engine, the gravitational force of a really, really good offense in Detroit, and we're going to put that theory to the test here for the Lions as they continue to try to run through the NFC.

They did get a couple, one big splash play out of Jameson Williams. But they're still not using him as a full-time player, and he's still a bit of a volatile guy right now. So I think it's going to be up to Amon-Ra St. Brown to carry the load and to carry this passing game. And I think he's more than capable of doing that. He is a great player in the NFL right now.

The thing I don't care about, sticking in the NFC North, I don't care about the Vikings win. And, in fact, Kevin O'Connell, after the game even basically said that he didn't care about the win. Well, he didn't put it quite that strong, but Kevin O'Connell said, quote, "it was kind of a revolving door of missed assignments from some of our more reliable players," referring to the offense. "Our guys are excited to get the win, but our offense will be hungry to go back to work and make sure we rectify some of those things." That was from Kevin Seifert of ESPN that had that.

Here's the deal. Yeah, the Vikings got to win over a Bears team that lost their starting quarterback in the middle of the day. Their biggest play came on defense on a sack fumble of said backup quarterback.

But the Vikings offense, despite the passing production from early in the season, I think they are in trouble without Justin Jefferson, who is a truly transformative talent, an irreplaceable player. When you lose a guy like that, everybody doesn't just move up a peg.

Even though the Vikings have spent a lot of resources to improve the cast around Justin Jefferson, right now, those guys are just supporting actors. So I still think the Vikings' passing game, the entire offense is going to lack an explosive element without Justin Jefferson. And nothing that happened in week six made me change my mind on that.

