Cards Wire’s Super Bowl LVII staff predictions

Super Bowl LVII is Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium, the Arizona Cardinals’ home stadium. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. ET (4:30 pm. Arizona time), and the game will air on FOX.

It features the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, both the No. 1 seeds from their respective conferences after going 14-3 in the regular season.

It is Patrick Mahomes vs. Jalen Hurts. Travis Kelce vs. brother Jason Kelce.

It is Andy Reid’s current team vs. his former team.

Who will win?

Below are the predictions from the Cards Wire writing staff.

Jess Root

Chiefs 31, Eagles 27

The Eagles have a top-10 offense and a top-10 defense. However, they have Super Bowl inexperience. Jalen Hurts has his first trip to the postseason. The Eagles also, while allowing only seven points in each of their first two playoff games leading to the Super Bowl, it was against the New York Giants, a weak playoff team, and the San Francisco 49ers, whose third-string rookie QB got hurt and then the fourth-string QB got hurt, leaving the rookie to come back and play with one arm.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are battled tested. It is their third Super Bowl in four seasons.

Chuck Harris

Eagles 28, Chiefs 27

The difference in this game will come down to the Eagles running attack and the Chiefs ability to stop it.

Philadelphia sports a rushing average of 4.73 yards per carry and 208 yards per game in the playoffs with the latter leading all teams.

Kansas City’s ground defense has been abysmal in the postseason. The Chiefs’ run defense has allowed the second most yards per carry, a 5.97 average, and the 10th most yards per game, a 107.5 average.

Combine that with an Eagles defense that converts a sack on nearly one of every five dropbacks, and it may be difficult for Mahomes and the Chiefs to find the end zone as much as they did in the regular season.

