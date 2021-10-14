Cards Wire Correo: Tight ends, injuries, Steve Keim are focus of latest mailbag

It is a day later than hoped, but we have the latest Cards Wire Correo mailbag ready for you. Each week during the season, I will take your questions on social media and answer them in an article.

This week, many of the questions were about the injuries at certain positions.

Read on!

Tight end

What does the TE trade market look like and will Keim use draft capital to seal a hole? — Young Grandad (@andytubefresne) October 13, 2021

Many of you asked about tight ends.

The trade market is interesting. Eagles TE Zach Ertz is a possibility, but considering the Eagles appear to be dead set on getting the compensation they want, which probably is high.

The Cardinals already do not have a fifth-round pick. Would they part with a Day 2 pick to get a year and a half out of Ertz?

O.J. Howard is a name that comes up with the Buccaneers, but they aren’t going to make a move until Rob Gronkowski is healthy again.

Some mention Dan Arnold. He was just traded to the Jaguars, and the Cardinals had the chance to re-sign him and decided not to.

If you look at free agency, you have players like Delanie Walker, Tyler Eifert, Trey Burton and more. All are unsigned still for a reason.

I honestly don’t see the Cardinals making a significant move at the trade deadline for a tight end. Maxx Williams is a big loss but they like Darrell Daniels, who stepped in last season.

They like Demetrius Harris and Kliff Kingsbury appears to be intrigued by Ross Travis the way he was intrigued by Arnold.

They also added Richard Rodgers to the practice squad. Don’t expect him to be the savior of the position. It will most likely be a mix of Harris and Daniels.

Replacing Rodney Hudson and max protection

What's the cardinals plan this week if Hudson can't make?

What do you make of the 7-8 man protections that the Dline faces every single down? — Mando1121 (@mando112155) October 13, 2021

Rodney Hudson will in fact be out this week. The plan is to start Max Garcia. Kliff Kingsbury expressed confidence in him. Offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Sean Kugler has gushed about Garcia.

Hudson is obviously a loss, but the Cardinals managed to have a good offensive season last year with Mason Cole at center.

As for the number of blockers the Cardinals’ defensive front is seeing, that plays into what they want to do.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph spoke about it last week. If offenses only send three players into passing routes, that is fine. It is a big reason why, even without a lot of sacks so far this season, the Cardinals are eighth in pass defense and sixth in passer rating allowed.

No Chandler Jones and run defense

Lets just say chandler Jones doesn’t play next week. How does the cardinals prepare for the browns and there run heavy offense — the new era (@mcdonaldsflag) October 13, 2021

We know the Cardinals can thrive without Jones. They did it some last year without him.

They are in good hands with Markus Golden and then they will have a committee of guys who will rush off the edge between Devon Kennard, Isaiah Simmons and Dennis Gardeck.

But the main thing is whether the defensive line can play the way it did against the 49ers. J.J. Watt and Zach Allen played extremely well and Leki Fotu and Rashard Lawrence also made plays.

If Jordan Phillips is activated this week, it will boost the run defense.

We have seen what the Cardinals are capable of in run defense, as they held Derrick Henry to eight first-half yards in Week 1. No one else in the league has done anything with Henry since then.

But the best way for the Cardinals to beat the Browns’ running game is to get early stops and early points, If they get up by 10 points, the game plan changes for the Browns.

Steve Keim

Has Steve Kiem flipped the draft narrative in just one season? — Bryan Abdallah (@YoungFocusBA) October 13, 2021

It seems like it, doesn’t it?

This has always been a critical year for Keim and Kliff Kingsbury. Keim has one year remaining on his contract. Depending on what happens this year, the Cardinals will likely either move on from him or give him an extension.

Wins and losses matter. The Cardinals have not been to the playoffs since the 2015 season. However, they have made progress each season with Kingsbury as coach. Keim is all in on Kyler Murray being on a rookie contract and built a roster of veterans who have been great. They might not be great now but they can be at least from time to time.

Ultimately, it will come down to how the team finishes. They got off to a good start and then faded last year. We have to see if they can overcome that this year.

