Cards suffer frustrating 3-2 loss to Rockies

The Cardinals opened their home stand with a thud on Thursday night at Busch Stadium, a frustrating 3-2 loss to the last place Colorado Rockies. With ace pitcher Sonny Gray on the mound, he was anything but that. Gray pitched just four and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs while walking four. The Rockies got just four hits in the game and scored their runs on two ground outs, another on a Gray wild pitch.

The Cardinals rallied in the 6th inning. Down 3-0, they scored on a run on an Ivan Herrera ground out and a Michael Siani RBI single to cut the deficit to 3-2. Matt Carpenter was robbed of a home run in the 5th inning on a great catch by the Rockies Michael Toglia, adding to the Cards frustration.

