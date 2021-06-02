Cards place Flaherty on IL with 'significant' oblique injury

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, May 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, center, pats starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) on the back as Shildt pulls Flaherty from an interleague baseball game in the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
1 / 2

Cardinals Dodgers Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, May 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals placed pitcher Jack Flaherty on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with what manager Mike Shildt termed a “significant” oblique injury.

Flaherty, who leads the majors with eight wins, left during the sixth inning of Monday's 9-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers with tightness in his left side. The right-hander had allowed two runs on two hits with nine strikeouts.

Shildt said the team was still trying to find out the grade of Flaherty's injury, but added that it is was going to take awhile to heal.

“It is not a minimal situation. It is a real strain or tear,” Shildt said before Tuesday's game.

Flaherty was 8-1 with a 2.90 ERA in 11 starts this season. The Cardinals had a 9-2 record in games he started. It is the first time in Flaherty's five big league seasons that he will be on the injured list.

Shildt said he is still evaluating how to adjust his rotation. Flaherty's next start was slated for Saturday against Cincinnati.

St. Louis has called up Johan Oviedo from Triple-A Memphis to take Flaherty's roster spot.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Growth Stock Bull Market About to Make a Comeback?

    Following the epic gains in many growth stocks in 2020, it wasn't surprising to see them pull back earlier this year. Not only did the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite outperform the S&P 500 last week by almost a full percentage point, but many growth stocks rose even faster than the Nasdaq. Here's a look at three growth stocks that surged last week, signaling a potential comeback in high-growth tech stocks.

  • Group sues MLB for $100M over decision to pull All-Star game from Atlanta

    “MLB robbed the small businesses of Atlanta – many of them minority-owned – of $100 million, we want the game back where it belongs,”  JCN CEO and president Alfredo Ortiz said in the statement. A conservative advocacy group called the Jobs Creator Network has filed a federal lawsuit against the MLB following the baseball organization’s decision to pull this year’s all-star game from Atlanta. As theGrio previously reported, the MLB made its decision after the passage of Georgia’s voting law which includes multiple ID and mailing restrictions, and which Democrats blasted as a blatant assault on voter rights.

  • Major League Baseball Announces Licensing Deal to Produce NFTs

    Candy Digital, a new digital collectibles company, is getting in on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with Major League Baseball (MLB) through a new long-term partnership.

  • PGA Tour pro, former Sun Devil Chez Reavie out supporting Arizona State at NCAA Championship

    PGA Tour pro and former Sun Devil Chez Reavie is out supporting Arizona State at NCAA Championship this week.

  • Investigators say Braves' Marcell Ozuna threatened to kill his wife before domestic violence arrest

    There are new alleged details from Ozuna's arrest, and they are not pretty.

  • Kevin Garnett reacts to Kyrie Irving stepping on the Celtics logo

    Kevin Garnett calls out Kyrie Irving's actions for stepping on the Celtics logo and Glen Davis and Kevin Durant chime in on it all.

  • MLB roundup: Astros pound Red Sox in series opener

    Jose Urquidy delivered an exceptional outing in his return from the injured list while Kyle Tucker capped a productive month with another multi-hit and multi-RBI effort as the Houston Astros won the opener of their four-game home series against the Boston Red Sox 11-2 on Monday. Urquidy (4-2) missed two turns in the rotation after leaving his previous start against the Los Angeles Angels with right posterior shoulder discomfort on May 12. Urquidy pitched around a two-out double by Boston catcher Christian Vazquez in the fifth before digging deep to complete the sixth, recording back-to-back strikeouts of Martinez and Xander Bogaerts to strand Alex Verdugo at second after Verdugo plated Hunter Renfroe with a double.

  • Report: Wisconsin has chosen a new athletic director

    The Badgers have chosen a successor to Barry Alvarez

  • Democrats’ 2020 defeats haunt them in voting rights fight

    The party's losing fights against new voting laws in battleground states stem from failure to flip new state legislative chambers in the election.

  • Mets activate Kevin Pillar just 2 weeks after he was hit in face by a 94 mph fastball

    Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures after he was hit in the face by a pitch earlier this month.

  • Former WFT RT Morgan Moses visiting the Bears on Wednesday

    The Bears are hosting veteran OT Morgan Moses on Wednesday as the team looks for its starting right tackle.

  • French Open: Rafael Nadal wins first match in record bid; Ash Barty manages injury

    Rafael Nadal’s bid for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title started with a straight-set victory at the French Open.

  • MLB .236 batting average though May lowest since 1968

    Hitters batted .239 in May, up from .232 in April and the lowest average for May since .237 in 1972, the Elias Sports Bureau said Tuesday. The .236 average for the season through May 31 is the lowest since .229 in 1968 — the last season before the pitcher's mound was lowered from 15 inches to 10. The .312 through May 31 is the lowest since .309 in 1972.

  • Thinking of buying a vintage camper? Keep an eye out for these red flags

    That vintage trailer you saw on Craigslist may look great on Instagram. But before you buy, pay close attention to these items during inspection.

  • Soccer-Tuchel factor brings new life to Premier League race

    If Manchester City thought next season's Premier League was going to be a repeat of the last two campaigns, fending off Liverpool and Manchester United again, then Saturday's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea will surely have made them think again. Liverpool should indeed be a bigger threat with a fully fit squad including Virgil van Dijk and some new additions, and United are expected to invest heavily on key upgrades. But the Thomas Tuchel factor makes Chelsea a genuine contender.

  • The 10 best knockouts in UFC Memorial Day weekend history

    Memorial Day used to mean a landmark pay-per-view event for the UFC. We look back at the best knockouts in those 10 cards from 2006-2015.

  • 76ers C Joel Embiid doubtful for Game 5 with knee injury

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is doubtful for Game 5 because of a sore right knee. Embiid had an MRI on Tuesday and his status will be decided before Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. Embiid was listed as doubtful on the NBA injury report and Seth Curry (left ankle) and George Hill (left knee) are both probable.

  • Blue Jays host Marlins in Buffalo 'home' opener

    The Toronto Blue Jays will have their second home opener of the season Tuesday night when they start a two-game set against the Miami Marlins in Buffalo, N.Y. After playing their first 21 home games this season at their spring-training stadium in Dunedin, Fla., the Blue Jays are returning to Sahlen Field, where they played home games in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions in Canada. The difference this season is that there will be fans in attendance at the home park of the Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons.

  • Naomi Osaka announces withdrawal from French Open after decision to not speak with media

    The world's No. 2-ranked women's tennis player says she will be taking some time away from the court in announcing her withdrawal from the tournament.

  • Game Recap: Celtics 125, Nets 119

    Led by Jayson Tatums Playoff career-high 50 points, along with six rebounds and seven assists, the No. 7 seed Celtics defeated the No. 2 seed Nets, 125-119, in Game 3. James Harden tallied 41 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists for the Nets, while Kevin Durant added 39 points and nine rebounds in the losing effort. The Nets lead this best-of-seven series, 2-1, with Game 4 taking place on Sunday, May 30 at 7:00 p.m. ET