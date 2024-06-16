Cards catcher Willson Contreras likely will begin a minor league rehab assignment on Tuesday

CHICAGO (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras likely will begin a minor league rehab assignment on Tuesday.

Contreras has been out since he was hit by a swing on May 7, breaking his left forearm. He had surgery the following day.

The 32-year-old Contreras had a couple of batting practice sessions in St. Louis this weekend. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said before Sunday’s game at the Cubs that he wasn’t sure just yet where Contreras was going to do his rehab stint.

Contreras, a three-time All-Star, is batting .280 with six homers and 12 RBIs in 31 games this season.

St. Louis placed right-hander Kyle Gibson on the bereavement list before the series finale at Wrigley Field. Right-hander Ryan Loutos was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.

Gibson pitched seven sparkling innings in Friday’s 3-0 victory over the Cubs. Marmol said he thinks Gibson will be back in time for his next start Wednesday at Miami.

Marmol also said infielder-outfielder Tommy Edman is moving his rehab to the team’s facility in Florida this week. Edman hasn’t played this season because of a right wrist sprain.

“When we’re at home, it’s easier to get a lot of things done, like defensive work and hit on the field,” Marmol said. “Now he’s at a point where he can get on the field and do all those things. So when we’re on the road, it’s much easier for him to just be where there’s coaches and activity going on all the time in Florida.”

