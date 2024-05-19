Cards beat Red Sox for fifth win in last six games

The Cardinals continued their winning ways on Saturday night at Busch Stadium with a 7-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox. It’s the Cardinals fifth win in their last six games.

Nolan Gorman started the offense for the Cardinals with a solo home run in the second. Gorman has hit home runs in both games of this current home stand. With the game tied 2-2 in the eighth inning, the Redbirds offense delivered in a big way. They started the inning with four straight singles. RBI hits by Ivan Herrera and Gorman gave the Cards a 4-2 lead. A sac fly by Masyn Winn and a two run single by Lars Nootbaar finished out the five run inning.

Jo Jo Romero picked up the win in relief. The Cardinals go for the series sweep of the Red Sox at 12:05 PM Sunday at Busch Stadium.

