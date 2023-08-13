Cardington football guide: Pirates building playoff hopes in 2023

CARDINGTON — The Pirates have a playoff victory to their credit, but that lone appearance came in the COVID season of 2020 when everybody who wanted to be in the postseason got to play in the postseason.

Cardington wants to earn its first-ever spot this season.

"We preach all the time to be the first team to put a playoff number on the banner," second-year head coach Ryan Goetzman said. "That is their goal, to be the first number on there."

Last year was a season of transition as Goetzman moved up from assistant to head coach, taking over a young and unseasoned group.

The Pirates went 1-9 overall and winless in the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference, but the record didn't tell the whole story. Cardington was competitive in five games, twice coming within a touchdown and three other times being within 16 points at the final.

"We had a great offseason," Goetzman said, "with a lot of athletes in the weight room. It was important to them."

Cardington's Ryan Goetzman is in his second season as the head football coach at the school where he is also the head baseball coach.

Reasons for optimism

Cardington has a good-looking roster with 49 athletes, 13 of them seniors and 15 freshmen. The Pirates bring back eight starters on both sides of the ball, so experience will be an asset, too.

"We have a good mix of young athletes and older experienced players. I am hoping that some of our guys that have started the last three years can help us mature quickly and compete."

While Cardington only had eight seniors a year ago, they played big roles last year with Kaiden Beach at quarterback, All-Ohioan Colin McAvoy and Dillon Minturn on the lines, Ashton and Ayden Plowman on the wings and Eli Huffman on defense.

More: A look back at last year's Cardington football prospectus

Goetzman will lean on sophomore Wyatt Denney (5-foot-9, 185), the team's leading returning rusher with 356 yards and junior receiver Kalin Briggs (5-8, 160) who led the squad with 23 catches for 322 yards.

"We have some nice athletes on the edges that can go get the football and make plays with it in their hands," Goetzman said.

Denney is the team's top returning tackler with 84, plus four tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior Vinny Seavolt (5-9, 170), junior Journey Williamson (6-0, 165), senior Merek McClure (6-4, 200) and senior Kayden Gwilym (6-2, 200) also were among the team's top tacklers in 2022.

"Defensively we have a lot of experience coming back, similar to the offense," Goetzman said. "I am hoping the older players can help the maturation process of the younger athletes."

Members of Cardington's football team gather before a home game with Elgin two years ago.

Looking ahead

McClure, senior Logan Fridley (6-4, 260), Gwilym and Denney will serve as captains for 2023.

"Our four captains will be leaned on pretty heavily this season on and off the field," the coach said.

Goetzman wants to see improvement throughout the year.

"This season our goals are to compete each Friday night and give ourselves an opportunity to win," he said. "I think the KMAC is as solid from top to bottom as I have seen it. It's awesome to look at your schedule and know if you take care of the football and play a clean game, you will give yourself an opportunity to win. That as a coach is all you can ask for."

rmccurdy@gannett.com

419-610-0998

Twitter @McMotorsport

Instagram @rob_mccurdy_star

More: Status quo remains for Marion-area football teams in 2023 playoff regions

Cardington Pirates Football Bullet Points

Conference: Knox Morrow Athletic.

Coach: Ryan Goetzman (second season, 1-9).

Assistants: Austin Strickland (defensive coordinator, offensive line), Chad Hobbs (receivers), Jake Rice (defensive line), Andy Ratliff (defensive backs), John Ioffredo (volunteer).

Postseason: Division VI, Region 23.

Playoff Appearances: 1 (2020).

Playoff Record All-Time: 1-1.

Last Year: 1-9, 0-7.

Letter Winners Returning: 9 offense, 9 defense.

Starters Returning: 8 offense, 8 defense.

Base Offense: Spread.

Base Defense: 4-2-5.

2023 Cardington Schedule

Aug. 18: at Elgin

Aug. 25: Columbus Academy

Sept. 1: at Bucyrus

Sept. 8: Northmor

Sept. 15: at East Knox

Sept. 22: Centerburg

Sept. 29: at Danville

Oct. 6: at Loudonville

Oct. 13: Fredericktown

Oct. 20: Mount Gilead

2022 Cardington Results

Fairbanks, L 6-43

Elgin, L 14-30

Crestline, W 49-0

Northmor, L 13-27

East Knox, L 7-14

Centerburg, L 14-47

Danville, L 20-28

Loudonville, L 12-44

Fredericktown, L 28-44

Mount Gilead, L 13-44

Cardington's offensive lines up against Elgin in a high school football game in 2021.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Cardington football guide: Pirates building playoff hopes in 2023