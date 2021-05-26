Cardinals have zero of PFF’s top 32 TEs

The tight end position for the Arizona Cardinals often feels like an afterthought. They have Maxx Williams and a bunch of players most fans haven’t heard of, and even Williams isn’t a household name.

Pro Football Focus compiled one of its many offseason lists and rankings and this one has the top 32 tight ends heading into the 2021 season.

None of the tight ends on Arizona’s roster cracked the top 32.

Williams did not have a good 2020 season. After playing in all 16 games in 2019 for the first time in his career, he had ankle issues. They started even before training camp. He went on injured reserve. He ended up playing in only nine games. He caught eight passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Williams earned high praise from head coach Kliff Kingsbury in 2019. The Cardinals didn’t do much to upgrade in the position this offseason. They only have two other players — Darrell Daniels and recently signed Ross Travis — who have even played in an NFL game at the position.

Should Williams make the top 32? He is the best tight end on the roster of one of the 32 teams in the league.

Based on his 2020 season, probably not. Williams is a solid blocker. He had 32 receptions as a rookie but hasn’t had more than 16 in a season since then.

He has the talent to be on the list but between the injuries and the lack of production from the position in the Cardinals’ offense, it will be hard to get anyone from this team at that position on a list like this.

