Cardinals' Zaven Collins move could lead to Jordan Hicks trade

Could ex-Eagles Super Bowl linebacker return to Philly? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles' resistance to investing resources at the linebacker position has been met with some pushback by fans, and while they brought in Eric Wilson this offseason on a prove-it deal and drafted JaCoby Stevens in the seventh round, the position group could still use a little sprucing up.

Enter a former fan favorite who is suddenly looking for a new home.

Former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl LII champion Jordan Hicks was reportedly granted permission by the Arizona Cardinals to find a new home via trade after the Cardinals decided to make rookie LB Zaven Collins their starting MIKE linebacker, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Collins was selected No. 16 overall in last month's draft, and was considered one of the two best linebacker prospects in this year's class along with Penn State's Micah Parsons, who went to the Cowboys at No. 12.

It's interesting to see Arizona make a decision so early on in the offseason, but they clearly feel good about where Collins stands in terms of being ready to play at a starter level in Week 1. You certainly hope a first-round pick will be able to start Week 1, but that's not always the case, particularly with an entrenched veteran at the position.

Hicks, who turns 29 in late June, started all 32 games in his two seasons with the Cardinals after being oft-injured during his four years with the Eagles. The Birds picked him in the 3rd round in the 2015 NFL Draft and were wowed by his playmaking ability when healthy, but ultimately opted to let him walk after 2018, another season in which he missed substantial time with injuries.

It seems, though, that Hicks' injury-prone label has been left behind, while his playmaking abilities have remained. He racked up four interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in his two seasons with Arizona along with 22 tackles for loss. Hicks' Pro Football Focus grade (50.4) isn't a ringing endorsement, but that's just one assessment of his play.

Story continues

Should the Eagles consider bringing Hicks back to Philadelphia? The main thing that makes me say no is his contract. Hicks counts $6 million against the cap in 2021, a reasonable figure, but it bumps to $9 million in 2022, the final year of his deal. He is able to be released, which would recoup the Eagles $6 million against the cap while incurring a $3 million cap hit.

The Eagles don't really value the linebacker position, and if I had to guess they're hoping that 2020 third-rounder Davion Taylor pans out while a combination of Wilson, Alex Singleton, and T.J. Edwards are enough this season. Howie Roseman doesn't want to pay multiple linebackers more than $5 million, if he can help it.

As much as I enjoyed watching Hicks as an Eagle during his time in Philly, and while I think he could help this team, this reunion probably doesn't make sense in a Roseman-led Eagles organization.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube