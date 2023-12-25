Cardinals WRs do a little better but still woefully inadequate vs. Bears

The Arizona Cardinals have gotten very little from their wide receivers in recent weeks. They combined for two receptions for 25 yards in their 24-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. They had four total catches for 20 yards against the San Francisco 49ers.

Against the Chicago Bears in a 27-16 loss, they were a little better but still far below the standard for an NFL team. On 12 targets, they combined for four receptions for 75 yards. Greg Dortch did have a 38-yard touchdown reception.

They were playing without Marquise Brown, who missed the game with a heel injury that has nagged him since before the bye.

Since Brown injured his heel, the Cardinals have only gotten 10 total receptions from their receivers over three games.

Michael Wilson has gone catchless on seven targets in two games since his return from a shoulder injury.

In the last five games, Rondale Moore has had no more than two receptions.

Their supposed two three receivers (Brown, Wilson, Moore) have a combined five receptions for 41 yards (all from Moore) in the Cardinals’ last three games.

Yes, they are getting production from the tight ends and the running backs, but you can’t win football games with no production from the receivers.

The production has simply been inadequate.

Brown has not been a difference maker. Wilson has not proven he can be relied upon and Moore, as fast as he is, is apparently only a gadget player.

The receiving corps will need a major overhaul in the offseason. There appears to be little hope for the final two games.

Perhaps a healthy Brown will change things but it’s hard to judge Kyler Murray’s play when he is getting nothing from his wideouts.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire