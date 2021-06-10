Cardinals wrap up mandatory minicamp healthy

Every year during OTAs and mandatory minicamps, there is news of players suffering minor and major injuries. The San Francisco 49ers had a pair of players suffer season-ending injuries. New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry suffered an injury this week.

However, the Arizona Cardinals appear to have come out of the offseason program unscathed.

“(Our) health seems really good,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after practice Thursday. “A couple of guys still coming off injuries from the fall but we got out of these couple of weeks clean and so that’s a real positive.

“I felt like guys were healthy. We had some good work but we were able to avoid any of that stuff.”

Newly signed cornerback Darqueze Dennard has a minor ankle injury, Kingsbury noted, but it isn’t any concern.

Linebacker Dennis Gardeck, who suffered a torn ACL late in the season, is still recovering but his return is not yet known. Kingsbury said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if he is ready for training camp, but didn’t say it would happen. He indicated it probably wouldn’t be long after that.

Tight end Maxx Williams, who dealt with ankle injuries all year, from the start of training camp to the end of the year, is healthy.

The Cardinals now break until training camp at the end of July.

In terms of health, they are in good shape in terms of health.

Hopefully, the trend continues in training camp and the preseason.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:

and