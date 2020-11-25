Which Cardinals WR will Stephon Gilmore cover in Week 12? 'I think everyone knows'

Gilmore hints at matchup with DeAndre Hopkins in Patriots-Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The most anticipated matchup in Sunday's Week 12 game between the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals at Gillette Stadium features an elite wide receiver and one of the top cornerbacks.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year award winner and has been named a first team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons.

The expectation is he will cover Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday. When asked Wednesday, Gilmore didn't say he was going to match up with Hopkins, but he hinted at it.

Stephon Gilmore when asked which Cardinals Wide Receiver he will be covering this weekend: "I think everybody knows" — Zolak & Bertrand (@ZoandBertrand) November 25, 2020

These two stars met last season when Gilmore and the Patriots lost to Hopkins and the Houston Texans in Week 13.

Gilmore covered Hopkins on nearly 80 percent of the wide receiver's snaps that night and gave up four receptions for 47 yards and zero touchdowns. It was a pretty good effort by Gilmore against one of the most talented offensive players in the league.

Patriots Talk Podcast: The Aftermath: Has the Patriots’ rebuild even begun? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Hopkins and Gilmore exchanged some trash on Twitter after the game. However, there's plenty of respect between these guys, and that was evident when Hopkins gave Gilmore a standing ovation after the Patriots defensive back won the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year award.

Gilmore and the Patriots secondary as a whole have taken a step back this season compared to their 2019 performance, and they'll need to play at a very high level Sunday to slow down a high-powered Cardinals offense that's scoring almost 30 points per game.