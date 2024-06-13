Cardinals WR Michael Wilson has something big coming soon

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson and the rest of his teammates have a break until training camp. He has been tirelessly working all offseason with quarterback Kyler Murray.

So what is next? Apparently it is a surprise that we will all find out about soon enough.

When asked if he had plans when he spoke with reporters following the only practice of mandatory minicamp, he responded with, “TBD.”

“I’ve got something big coming,” he said. “I’m sure you guys will probably find out in the next couple of weeks.”

Intriguing.

It’s not the Olympics, he said, simply saying, “You’ll find out soon enough.”

That sounds like something more than a trip or vacation that he might post about on Instagram.

Bigger?

Perhaps he is going to propose to his girlfriend, professional soccer player Sophia Smith. That would be big.

Perhaps something related to Smith’s career will happen, which would be something for him, too.

It won’t be contract-related, as he is on Year 2 of his rookie deal and NFL rules do not allow any contract talks until after Year 3.

I guess we will all have to pay attention to him soon to see what the news is.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire