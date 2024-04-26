New Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. eyes Larry Fitzgerald-like career
DETROIT, April 25 (UPI) -- New Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. said he hopes to have a similar career to Larry Fitzgerald, but first expects a learning curve after being picked No. 4 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
"I'm just going to go out there and be me," Harrison told reporters Thursday. "I'm not going to try to be anybody else."
Harrison made the comments after walking off the stage Thursday in downtown Detroit. He was the first non-quarterback picked, following selections of Caleb Williams to the Chicago Bears, Jayden Daniels to the Washington Commanders and Drake Maye to the New England Patriots.
Harrison, an All-American at Ohio State the last two seasons, will now catch passes from Kyler Murray as part of a revamped Cardinals offense.
Kyler Murray gets a playmaker
Marvin Harrison Jr. is on his way to the @AZCardinals! pic.twitter.com/tDbeM0hciA— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 26, 2024
Harrison became the earliest wide receiver taken by the Cardinals in an NFL Draft since 2004, when they selected Fitzgerald at No. 3 overall. He went on to become the franchise's all-time leading pass catcher, with 1,432 catches for 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns.
"Hopefully, I can have the career that Larry had," Harrison said. "That would be amazing. I gotta try to be me and work as hard as I can and help the team win football games."
Harrison also will be chasing the legacy of another legend, his father. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is the Indianapolis Colts' all-time leading pass catcher, with 1,102 catches, 14,580 yards and 128 scores.
"I've been training for this my whole life," Harrison said. "It's always been my goal to play in the NFL. There will be some learning curve, but hopefully I'll learn fast."