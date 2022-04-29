Cardinals WR Marquise Brown reveals why he requested trade from Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens traded wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals on draft night in a move that was widely unexpected. Brown and pick No. 100 went to Arizona in exchange for No. 23, which Baltimore then flipped for No. 25 and No. 130.

Many were confused about why the Ravens would trade one of their key pieces on offense and one of the best friends of quarterback Lamar Jackson. However, it was revealed by Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta that Brown requested a trade after the conclusion of the 2021 season, and on “I Am Athlete Tonight” explained what led to his request, talking about how he felt that the Ravens’ offensive system wasn’t for him.

.@Primetime_jet confirms to @IAATonight that he indeed requested a trade away from the #Ravens and he talked to @Lj_era8 multiple times about it. After his 2nd season and during his 3rd season. Says he kept tings in-house and the issue was about the offensive system, not his QB. pic.twitter.com/wwWVLhKDHR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 29, 2022

Brown’s request marks the third-straight year that an offensive player has requested out of Baltimore. During the 2020 offseason, tight end Hayden Hurst requested a trade due to wanting a bigger role, and in 2021 offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. asked for out due to his desire to play left tackle. All three situations are different, but that’s a trend that has sapped the Ravens’ offense of multiple skilled players.

Both parties now move on, with Brown re-uniting with former college teammate Kyler Murray while Baltimore now needs another wide receiver to replace the production of the former Sooner.