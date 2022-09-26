Cardinals WR A.J. Green could miss Week 4 vs. Panthers with bone bruise

The Arizona Cardinals already have been dealing depth issues at wide receiver. The depth could take another hit this week.

A.J. Green, who exited Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams with a knee injury, could miss this week’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury, speaking to reporters Monday, indicated there is some concern he will miss time, although the news was fairly good.

“I’m not sure exactly where it sits,” he said. “It sounds like it’s better news. It’s a bone bruise, but I’m not sure if that’s going to be this week or maybe next week when he is back.”

The Cardinals are already missing DeAndre Hopkins. suspended the first six games of the season for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance, Antoine Wesley, who is on injured reserve at least one more week, and Rondale Moore, who has missed three weeks with a hamstring injury.

They take on the Carolina Panthers Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Arizona time.

