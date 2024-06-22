Cardinals WR Greg Dortch says it’s ‘crazy’ being almost veteran mentor

There’s a simple word wide receiver Greg Dortch uses when he contemplates being one of the veterans in the Arizona Cardinals wide receivers room: “Crazy.”

But it’s true. Of the team’s returning receivers, only Zach Pascal precedes him with a 2017 entry into the NFL. Two newcomers that signed one-year contracts this offseason are Chris Moore (2016) and Zay Jones (2017).

Dortch was an undrafted free agent when he was signed by the Carolina Panthers in 2019. He came to the Cardinals in 2021 and no other receiver on the current roster arrived in Arizona before that. Andre Baccellia was an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 and has bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster since signing with the Cardinals in 2021.

Noting that this is his sixth NFL season, Dortch was asked if that changes his perspective considering how quickly the years have passed.

“It can,” he said. “I think it has a little bit. For me, it’s been six years, but I haven’t played six years. So, I still feel pretty young. I still feel like I just got here. But y’all know me, man. My perspective and my mentality has always been the same. Once I get an opportunity, I’m going to show everybody what I can do.”

Asked if he truly feels like a veteran in the room, Dortch said, “I do, but I don’t. It’s really tough. You look, six years into the league and wonder where has the time gone. You have guys coming in and they’re asking me questions (about) how they can improve this and what do I see and I’m like damn, I was just there asking the same questions.

“It is a little bit of a change, but it’s a great change. I still have the opportunity for me to spread knowledge and spread the game that I love. The average NFL career is three years so to make it to six that’s a big thing.”

One of those new receivers, of course, is rookie Marvin Harrison Jr., the fourth overall choice in this year’s draft.

So, Greg, is he one of those guys that asks you questions?

“He has,” Dortch admitted. “I would like to keep that kinda private, but we definitely talk. We’ve talked about a lot of things.”

He did say he’s not shocked that has happened because of the rookie’s approach.

“He’s a student of the game,” Dortch said. “We all love football and that’s something that we have in common. So, for him to ask me questions, that means a lot to me. It means that he’s watched my game and he sees something that he likes in my game that he wants.”

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Spotify, YouTube or Apple podcasts.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire