Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins a popular target of trolling on social media

Social media brings out the best and the worst in people it seems. While it connects people in ways that were never possible, it also leads to a lot of negative behavior. NFL players have to deal with this as well.

According to a report by Action News, Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is one of the most targeted players in the NFL for negative posts on Instagram.

He is the ninth-most trolled player in the NFL, based on the numbers reported by the Action Network.

Between May 2020 and May 2021, there were 117,777 posts written about Hopkins. 17.1% of them, or more than 20,000, were negative. That would fill roughly a third of the Cardinals’ home stadium, State Farm Stadium.

In terms of percent of posts that are negative, Hopkins has the fifth-highest rate of negativity behind former Bills cornerback Josh Norman, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Whether it is local Cardinals fans critical of his practice habits, a reaction to a penalty he was assessed last season or his political and social views, Hopkins deals with more trolling than the average player.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



