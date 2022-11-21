Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins expected to play Monday night vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers Monday night in Mexico City. They are expected to be without quarterback Kyler Murray, who will miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury, and also receiver Marquise Brown, who is not quite ready to be activated from injured reserve.

However, receiver DeAndre Hopkins, officially questionable for the game with a hamstring injury, should play.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Hopkins “should be good to go.”

He reported that McCoy is expected to start and Hopkins will play.

Hopkins’ hamstring injury “maybe was cause for concern early in the week,” Rapoport said, but there was “much more optimism late in the week.”

Hopkins has already missed six games this season due to his suspension for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance.

Kickoff for the game Monday night is 6:15 p.m. Arizona time. The Cardinals seek to pick up their fifth win of the season and have consecutive wins for the first time this season.

