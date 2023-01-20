Cardinals WR coach Shawn Jefferson to interview with Patriots for OC job

The Arizona Cardinals’ offensive staff is in flux after the firing of head coach Kliff Kingsbury. They will know their fate soon, once a new head coach is hired.

But one of the offensive coaches has an opportunity to get a promotion.

Shawn Jefferson, who has been the Cardinals’ wide receivers coach the last two seasons and earned the title of associate head coach a year ago, is interviewing for the vacant offensive coordinator position with the New England Patriots.

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reports that Jefferson will interview for the job Friday.

The Patriots did not have anyone with the title of offensive coordinator in 2022. Matt Patricia called plays.

They are, though, seeking someone to fill the role.

Jefferson has been coaching in the NFL since 2006. He began with the Detroit Lions after his 13-year NFL career and has been a receiver coach since 2007, spending time with the Lions, Titans, Dolphins, Jets and Cardinals.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire