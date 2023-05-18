Cardinals WR coach Drew Terrell to participate in league coach accelerator program

The NFL’s spring league meeting will be in Minneapolis next week and, as part of it, the league will host a coach accelerator, meant to expose diverse future potential head coaching candidates to league executives.

The Arizona Cardinals will be represented.

Wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Drew Terrell was invited and will participate.

He is seen as a potential up-and-coming minority coach.

There are 40 participants in this accelerator.

This program comes after the league held a front office accelerator and a coach and front office accelerator.

Three other former Cardinals coaching assistants were also invited.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell, who was the Cardinals’ inside linebackers coach in 2013-2014, is listed as a participant as well as Green Bay Packers passing game coordinator (defense) Greg Williams. Williams was the Cardinals’ cornerbacks coach from 2019-2022 under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Also participating is Dave Merritt, currently the defensive backs coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. He held the same position for the Cardinals in 2018 under head coach Steve Wilks.

