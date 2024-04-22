Cardinals get WR, CB in new mock draft, but not the ones you think

It is the final week before the 2024 NFL draft, which begins Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. Arizona time. As such, we will see some final mock drafts and the latest we have is a collaboration between Draft Wire’s Jeff Risdon and Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar.

In this new first-round mock draft, the Arizona Cardinals land a wide receiver and a cornerback, but neither is who you would expect.

With the fourth pick, it isn’t Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. That is because Harrison goes third to the New England Patriots. Instead, the Cardinals get LSU receiver Malik Nabers, who in any other draft with be WR1. He is fast, dynamic and terrorizes defenses after the catch.

He wouldn’t be a bad pick at all.

With the 27th pick, it isn’t Kool-Aid McKinstry or Nate Wiggins. It is Michigan’s Mike Sainristil. Sainristil is a slot corner at 5-9 who is a wolverine in two senses — he played for Michigan and he plays like one.

Based on most mock drafts, this is probably a little high to draft Sainristil, but he would be a good fit, provided the Cardinals think that last year’s third-round pick, Garrett Williams, who played in the slot as a rookie, can handle the boundary.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire