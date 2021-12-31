Cardinals ‘working through’ options at LT with D.J. Humphries’ absence

Jess Root
·1 min read
The Arizona Cardinals have to make a late-week adjustment at left tackle in Week 17. Left tackle D.J. Humphries landed on the COVID list Thursday, meaning he will miss the game on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cardinals have options to work with at left tackle but head coach Kliff Kingsbury did not have a definitive answer as to what the plan was for left tackle.

“We’re working through it,” he said on Friday.

They could go with right tackle Kelvin Beachum, who was basically exclusively a left tackle until last season when he signed with the team. They have backup Josh Miles and second-year pro Josh Jones, who played left tackle in college, was drafted to play right tackle and has seen time at guard this year.

“It’ll be a combination of one of those three guys, maybe multiple,” he said.

If Beachum is moved to left tackle, Jones likely would play right tackle. That would cause the most movement on the line.

If Jones or Miles start at left tackle, then only one position is changed, rather than two.

Of course, whoever fills in will have a challenge. The Cowboys have a fearsome trio of edge rushers this season with rookie Micah Parsons and veterans DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory.

Parsons has 13 sacks, Gregory has six and Lawrence has two.

Cardinals hope to continue recent dominance over Cowboys

