Cardinals worked out pair of DTs following Rashard Lawrence’s hand injury

The Arizona Cardinals will be down a defensive lineman at least one week following the hand injury to defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence. He had surgery Monday and will miss at least one game.

In a move that could lead to signings to the practice squad, the Cardinals worked out a pair of defensive linemen, according to the NFL transaction report on Tuesday.

Who were they?

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Auzoyah Alufohai

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via USA TODAY NETWORK

Alufohai, a 6-4, 320-lb defensive lineman, played three games in 2020 for the Houston Texans. He had one tackle.

In 2021, he spent time on the practice squads of the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. He signed with the Jaguars in training camp and was cut before the season.

Christopher Hinton

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Hinton is an undrafted rookie out of Michigan. He signed initially with the Giants and was released before the season. He was on the practice squad of the Miami Dolphin and released last week.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire