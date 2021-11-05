Cardinals worked out kicker, punter, long snapper Friday

The Arizona Cardinals really like the trio of specialists they have in kicker Matt Prater, long snapper Aaron Brewer and kicker Matt Prater. That is why it is a surprise to ever see that the team brings in specialists for workouts.

That happened on Friday. According to the NFL transaction report from Friday, the Cardinals had long snapper Hunter Bradley, kicker Matt McCrane and punter Corliess Waitman in for tryouts.

Bradley was waived this week by the Green Bay Packers after handling long snapping duties for the last three and a half seasons. McCrane has been with the team before and Waitman has not yet punted in the NFL but has spent time on the roster of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders.

This normally would simply be a way to scout other players, in case of emergencies or looking to the future.

However, in this instance, the need could come up. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Jeff Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to coach the Cardinals’ Week 9 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Since he the position coach for Prater, Lee and Brewer, there is the chance the Cardinals could have one of them test positive for the virus, especially if the team had to go into intensive protocols again (they had five positive tests this week between players and coaches). If they have to test daily and one of their specialists has a positive test, the Cardinals will be in trouble.

With the workouts, we should not be surprised if at least one of them is signed to the practice squad.

If the team is not under intensive protocols, the workouts could be in preparation for next week, after the players test early in the week.

But if the Cardinals end up signing one of these players to the practice squad Saturday or at the start of next week, it should not come as a surprise, with Rodgers’ positive test today.

List

How do the Cardinals adjust at WR vs. 49ers without A.J. Green?

Story continues

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



