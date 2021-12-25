Cardinals worked out 7 specialists after P Andy Lee landed on COVID list

The Arizona Cardinals signed punter Ryan Winslow to the practice squad this week after starting punter Andy Lee tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the COVID list.

When Lee landed on the list, the Cardinals brought in a number of specialists, not just punters. They brought in three kickers, three punters and a long snapper.

Why? It only made sense to get a few guys in to evaluate them at all the specialist positions because of Lee’s positive test. Kicker Matt Prater and long snapper Aaron Brewer both spend a lot of time with Lee, so they would be the most likely to also test positive.

These are the players they brought in:

Long snapper Beau Brinkley

Punter Joseph Charlton

Punter Johnny Townsend

Punter Ryan Winslow

Kicker Chris Blewitt

Kicker Matthew McCrane

Kicker Justin Rohrwasser

No one on the team has since tested positive, so the workouts ended up being due diligence.

