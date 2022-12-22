Cardinals worked out 2 QBs, 2 WRs, 2 DBs

The Arizona Cardinals have been active in trying out and evaluating players not on their roster. This week was no exception.

They brought in six players on Tuesday for tryouts, one of whom they signed.

They brought in two quarterbacks, two receivers and two defensive backs.

Check out who they were, according to the NFL transaction report.

QB James Morgan

Morgan was signed to the practice squad this week.

Morgan is a 6-4, 213-lb quarterback who was drafted in the fourth round in 2020 by the New York Jets out of Florida Internationa. He spent his rookie season on the Jets’ active roster but didn’t see game action. Last year, he was on the practice squads of the Jets, Steelers, Panthers and Colts. In college, he played 44 career games at Florida International (2018-19) and Bowling Green (2016-17) and completed 699-of-1,221 passes for 8,654 yards with 65 touchdowns while also rushing for three touchdowns.

QB Nathan Rourke

James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

Rourke played three seasons collegiately for Ohio University. He is 6-2 and 209 lbs.

In three seasons, he passed for 7,457 yards and 60 touchdowns. He also rushed for 2,634 yards and four scores, never rushing for fewer than 860 yards.

Since then, he has played in the Canadian Football League for British Columbia. In 2022, he passed for 3,349 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 304 yards and seven scores.

WR Kawaan Baker

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Baker is 6-1 and 215 lbs out of South Alabama, drafted in the seventh round in 2021 by the Saints.

He played two games for New Orleans as a rookie, playing only 27 special teams snaps.

In college, he had 126 receptions for 1,829 yards and 16 touchdowns in four seasons for South Alabama.

WR Dalton Schoen

James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

Schoen is a 6-1, 209-lb wideout who never stuck on an NFL roster after his college career at Kansas State.

He spent time with the Chiefs, Commanders and Chargers in 2020 and 2021.

In 2022, he played in the Canadian Football League for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He caught 70 passes for 1,441 yards and 16 touchdowns.

S Daniel Isom

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

He played collegiately at Washington State and was an undrafted rookie in 2022. He signed with the Rams and spent time with them in the preseason.

He is 6-0 and 194 lbs.

S Nate Meadors

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Meadors is a 5-11, 194-lb safety.

He played three games in 2019-2020 for the Vikings and then spent time on the practice squads of the Giants and Browns.

He played for UCLA in college.

