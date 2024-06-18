Cardinals won’t have any part of this year’s in-season ‘Hard Knocks’

The NFL announced that this year’s “Hard Knocks” series on HBO and streaming platform Max in the regular season will not feature any one team. It will feature an entire the division.

The league announced this year’s version will be “Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North.”

The Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will be followed in the second half of the season and episodes will begin to air starting December 3.

The Arizona Cardinals were featured in 2022 when their season fell apart leading to the firing of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, the resignation of general manager Steve Keim and the season-ending ACL injury to quarterback Kyler Murray.

Since it will feature the AFC North, the Cardinals will have no part in the series, not even as an opponent. They do not face any AFC North team this coming season as they faced them in 2023.

Cardinals fans, though, should enjoy the behind-the-scenes content of an entire division during a playoff race.

