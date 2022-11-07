Cardinals won’t have Will Hernandez this week

The Cardinals will have to rework their offensive line before facing the Rams this week.

Right guard Will Hernandez left Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks with a pectoral injury and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said at his Monday press conference that Hernandez will not play in Week 10.

Sixth-round pick Lecitus Smith replaced Hernandez against Seattle, but the team could turn to Max Garcia this week if he is able to return from a shoulder injury.

Garcia was ruled out ahead of Week Nine along with center Rodney Hudson, who has been out since Week Four with a knee injury. Kingsbury said he doesn’t expect Hudson to play this week either and that could mean another start for Billy Price.

