Cardinals win vs. Tigers in final home game

May 15—COCHRANTON — Cochranton defeated Maplewood 6-2 in Tuesday's Region 2 softball game. Cochranton scored three runs in the bottom of the six to secure the win.

In the first, Cochranton took control of the game, scoring three runs. Claudia Lippert smacked a two-run home run over the left field fence, striking a car to signal a 3-0 lead. Maplewood responded, scoring two runs in the top of the second.

After that, defense and pitching took control of the pace of the game. Neither team scored until Cochranton put more insurance runs on the board in the bottom of the sixth to expand its lead to 6-2.

"Before this game I asked them to leave everything on the field," said Cochranton head coach Mark McGuire. "It's our last home game of the year, I asked them play all seven innings. And that's exactly what happened."

Lippert and Peyton Miller led the Cardinals' offense. Lippert went 2-for-3 at the plate, scoring one run and knocking in two. Miller went 1-for-3, scoring one run and knocking in one as well.

"We preached to them that we have to hit quality pitches," said McGuire. "We have to stay in the game until theres no outs left. That's important, especially against a good team like Maplewood."

Brooklyn Needler got the start in the circle for Cochranton, throwing all seven innings. Needler allowed six hits and two runs, striking out two and walking none.

Needler was effective against Maplewood, recovering from the two runs in the second. Needler kept batters on their toes, and complimentary defense from Cochranton made it even harder for the Tigers to get on base.

"Where we're trying to get before playoffs is that we just play the out in front of us," said McGuire.

Madyson Banik and Brianna Kope led the Maplewood offense. Banik went 1-for-2 at the plate, scoring two runs on a double in the second inning. Kope led the team in hits, going 2-for-3 at the plate including a double.

"We need to have more offense," said Maplewood head coach Jeremy Post. "We're going to need that against Cambridge. That's where our focus is now."

Rhinn Post got the start for the Tigers, throwing all six innings. Post struck out four and walked one.

"We're going to turn the page and get ready for Cambridge," said Post. "That's where we are at."

Cochranton is 10-4 in region play and 11-4 overall. The Cardinals are scheduled to play their last regular season game at Lakeview on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Maplewood holds a 7-6 region record and a 8-6 record overall. Maplewood is scheduled to travel to Cambridge Springs for its last regular season game today at 4 p.m.

------

Maplewood (2)

(AB-R-H-BI) Niedbala 3-0-0-0, Somerville 3-0-1-0, Despenses 3-0-0-0, Lane 3-1-1-0, Whitman 3-1-0-0, Shoemaker 1-0-1-0, Moyer 2-0-0-0, Banik 2-0-1-2, Kope 3-0-2-0, Post 3-0-0-0. Totals 27-2-6-2.

Cochranton (6)

(AB-R-H-BI) Sokol 3-0-2-1, Hoffman 3-1-1-1, Shorts 1-0-0-0, Miller 3-1-1-1, Frayer 3-1-1-0, McClain 2-0-0-0, Custead 3-0-0-0, McCartney 4-1-1-0, Needler 3-1-1-0, Lippert 3-1-2-2. Totals 28-6-9-5.

Maplewood 020 000 0 — 2 6 3

Cochranton 300 003 x — 6 9 2

BATTING

2B: M — Kope, Banik; C — Miller.

HR: C — Lippert.

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Post LP 6-9-6-5-4-1; C — Needler WP 7-6-2-1-2-0.

