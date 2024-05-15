Cardinals win third straight game, 7-6 over Angels

Make it three straight wins for the Cardinals after their comeback 7-6 win on Tuesday night over the Angels in Anaheim, CA.

The Cardinals built a 5-0 lead after three innings, but surrendered that lead with ace pitcher Sonny Gray on the mound.

Rookie catcher Pedro Pages first major league hit was a bases loaded double scoring all three Cardinals on base to make it a 5-0 game.

The Angels fought back to tie against Gray who allowed five runs in the six innings he pitched.

Alec Burleson had three hits in the game. His two run homer in the seventh inning was the go ahead hit, making it 7-5 Cardinals.

Gray got the win and improves his season record to 5-2. Ryan Helsley pitched a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his 13th save of the season.

Lance Lynn pitches for the Cardinals on Wednesday night as they go for the series sweep.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.